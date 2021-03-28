Doyin Okupe: Tinubu will be a good president

Doyin Okupe, a former aide to Ex-Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan respectively, said he believes Bola Tinubu will be a good president if he emerges victorious at the 2028 election.

Okupe stated this in a statement, titled BOLA TINUBU AND PRESIDENCY 2023, released on Sunday.

Okupe, who has declared his intention to contest for 2023 presidency, also described Tinubu as formidable opponent.

He said: “I think I should begin by commenting on the Bola Tinubu’s purported ” slump” or “stumbling” at the Arewa Lecture.

“Please let it be clear that I am not commenting on the state of health of Asiwaju.

“Just on my own observation drawn from watching the video currently in circulation.

“There was neither a fall nor a slump. From that video, these English words cannot be ascribed to what is seen on the video.

“What I saw was a Bola Tinubu walking on a plain and unaware of a step down in level or a slight decent which created a misstep and a stumble leading to a brief staggering which can happen to anyone walking in a crowded unfamiliar terrain.

“Besides this, I personally see Bola Tinubu as a formidable opponent in d 2023 presidential race.

“Asiwaju is one of d most politically sagacious politician in this period. His acumen & administrative competence are worthy of commendation. In summary Asiwaju will be a good President

“However, I believe I have a slight edge over him in that I understand national and Presidential politics more than him and in terms of intellectual resourcefulness we are at par if I am not better.”