Dillian Whyte knocks out Povetkin to win WBC Interim Heavyweight title

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

British’s Dillian Whyte on Saturday night knocked out Alexander Povetkin in the fourth round to win WBC Interim World Heavyweight title.

It was sweet revenge for the Briton who was knocked out by Povetkin in Russia last year.

The rematch took place at ‘Rumble on the Rock’ in Gibraltar.

Whyte has looked up for the knockout from the first, second and he knocked out Povetkin in the fourth round.

The Russian never really looked comfortable and after Whyte hurt him early in the fourth, he went in with a flurry towards the end to put him on the floor.

Whyte was confident of getting the job done in the build up and he’s now backed up those words with a scintillating performance.

Whyte is the WBC interim world heavyweight champion again.

In the first round, Whyte took the fight to Povetkin with great punches, making his legs wobbling with a swing of the right hand inside the first minute.

That got the crowd going, with Povetkin’s nose bloodied. The Russian backed off, opting for a cautious approach to get through the first round.

In the second round, an early jab again has Povetkin stumbling, as he looked slow and his legs really did not look steady.

Povetkin got in close to try and unsettle Whyte but the Briton landed a good right hander.

Povetkin improved as the round went on and finished aggressively, but he still looked frustrated with himself at the end of the second round.

In the third round, Povetkin had a better start, as he had Whyte stumbling. Whyte recovered, however, connecting a strong right hander to the body and it clearly hurt Povetkin.

The Briton finished off Povetkin in the fourth round with a knockout.