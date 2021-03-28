Community leader pleads with Sanwo-Olu to save them from land grabbers

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

High Chief Rasaq Akinde, the Community leader of Aboru, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, has pleaded with the state governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu to save the community from land grabbers.

According to the community leader, land grabbers constantly encroach and threaten the community by selling out parcels of land in the area.

Chief Akinde made this call during a press briefing in his palace saying they were seeking government intervention to avoid bloodshed which may arise from the usurpation of parcels of land.

The high chief stated that he had informed Police authorities at Panti to checkmate activities of the land grabbers to no avail.

”Land grabbers have been on rampage in this town, selling land belonging to residents and attacking workers on construction sites. We have informed the Police, but nothing has been done, he said.

Alhaji Tajudeen Akinde, Babaloja of Aboru, said they are the legal owners of hectares of land after the Akinde family secured a court injunction at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi in 2007.

He, however, wants the government to call the land grabbers to order for peace to reign in the community.