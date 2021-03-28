Burna Boy deserves more than N10 million – Tacha

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian media personality, Anita Natacha Akide, known as Tacha has said that Grammy Award-winning artiste, Burna Boy deserves more than the N10 million he received from Governor Nyesom Wike.

She stated this in a viral video on Sunday while defending Rivers State Governor for inviting and honouring the artiste.

Recall that Burna Boy won the award for Best Global Music Album for his 2020 album Twice as Tall.

In the video, Tacha lambasted those questioning Governor Wike for gifting N10 million and a land. She said although the governor hasn’t done much for Rivers state, he is right to honour an indigene of the state.

According to her, Burna Boy should have a whole town named after him, and also a public holiday dedicated to the artiste.

Watch the video below

Gov Wike did no wrong ! pic.twitter.com/bJmirozOr8 — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) March 28, 2021