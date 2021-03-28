Actor Godwin Maduagu says he nearly committed suicide

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nollywood actor, Godwin Maduagu has revealed he almost committed suicide when he was accused of being gay.

“I threatened to commit suicide because it affected my career, family, and frame of mind”, he said.

The actor, however, said he has now learnt to be strong and overcome any obstacle.

” My state of mind now is that I have learnt to be strong and overcome obstacles and challenges.

“I have also learnt how to find my feet again on social media and every other place`’.

The actor whose alleged gay sex tape leaked online weeks back said he was stigmatised and his character reduced.

Maduagu said he needs promotion and endorsement to boost his career in the acting and modelling sphere.

” I want to go international and make my country proud, I don’t want to be limited, I want to be a proud Oscar winner, he said.

He refuted claims he is homosexual saying it is a lie to his personality.

He said although he is not in any relationship now, he wants to get married to a woman and give birth to beautiful children.