Abia bye-election result, a wake-up call for APC on Anambra gov. poll – Group

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Some stakeholders in All Progressives Congress, APC, have warned that the party may lose the Anambra November governorship election if an unpopular candidate is imposed on the party.

The stakeholders gave the warning following the poor showing of the APC in last Saturday’s bye-election in Abia state.

The party chieftains, operating under the aegis of APC Patriots, Anambra chapter, observed that the rancour which trailed an alleged imposition of candidate was responsible for the party’s loss of the Aba North and South Federal Constituency seat to the rival Peoples Democratic Party, PDP last Saturday.

In a statement jointly signed by the Coordinator of the group, Dozie Ikedife, and spokesman, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, the group wondered how an aspirant (Mascot Uzor-Kalu), who was said to have won the APC primaries with 47, 825 votes – as announced by the Barrister Bisi Idaomi-led electoral committee – could not garner beyond 3, 674 votes in the general election.

“The obvious lack of transparency, which led to the disqualification of the other aspirant in the primaries, Dr. Nwokeocha Ogbonnaya Eze, was a precursor to the poor showing of the APC in the bye-election.

“Being a younger brother of the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, the feeling is rife that Mascot’s emergence as candidate was tantamount to an imposition.

“We, therefore, restate our earlier call, made on March 11, 2021, to the effect that we shall, using all lawful means at our disposal, resist any attempt to anoint any candidate.

“On the contrary, we reiterate our resolve to take over the governance of Anambra state by unveiling, at the appropriate time, a candidate that would be acceptable to majority of Anambrarians,” the APC Patriots said.

The group also noted that a chieftain of the party from the area, Prince Paul Ikonne, Executive Secretary, National Agricultural Land Development Authority(NALDA), had also decried the process that led to Mascot’s emergence.

Other members of the group’s sterling committee include former House of Representatives members, Chizor Obidigwe and Chukwuemeke Nwogbo, APC South east zonal youth leader, Olisa Onyeka, communications guru, Ike Chidolue, business tycoon, Chidi Ogbaji, veteran strategist, C.J Chinwuba, and Mike Mbanefo, a lawyer.

The group disclosed that thus far, it has concluded preliminary interactions with some leading aspirants, including Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, Senator Andy Uba, Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, Ben Etiaba, and Chief George Muoghalu, Director General, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA.

Others include Chief Azuka Okwuosa, Colonel Geoff Onyejegbu, presidential aide, Comrade Maxwell Okoye and Paul Orajiaka, a young entrepreneur.