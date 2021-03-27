Updated: Kaduna kidnappers demand N50m for captured RCCG members

Abductors of the eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Kaduna state, have demanded a N50 million ransom.

Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna Province of the Church, Mr. Alao Joseph said the abductors had called the Church’s Regional Pastor and demanded the money.

Alao disclosed this in an interview with TheNation.

The Church members, travelling in a bus, were kidnapped by the bandits at about 7pm on Friday night.

The kidnapping took place on Kachia road.

Alao said that the bandits abandoned the bus by the roadside, while they herded the church members away.

“I was not the one that was directly contacted.

“The kidnappers called our Regional Pastor and asked for N50 million. We have reported the development to the security agencies.

“I also went to the scene of the attack today to recover the bus in which the abducted church members were traveling in,” Alao.

The police in Kaduna State, said they have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers and the victims, according to spokesman ASP Mohammed Jalige.