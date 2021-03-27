Super Eagles star Olayinka Peter marries Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka has tied the knot with Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas in a lowkey event after two years of dating.

Olayinka, who has played once for the Super Eagles and Barnabas, met and started dating immediately sometime in 2019.

Barnabas played Miss Pepeiye in Papa Ajasco, a Nigerian family television sitcom created by Wale Adenuga in 1996.

“It was love at first sight,” Barnabas once said on Instagram about her relationship with the footballer.

Three months after the couple got engaged in December 2020, they made the first step to tie the knot.

Both celebrities opted for a low-profile but classy ceremony which was attended by a chosen few.

The Nigeria international and Slavia Prague striker, however, announced their union online after dropping a few pictures and video clips from the event on the ever of the Super Eagles vs Benin Republic Africa Cup of Nations fixture in Porto Novo.

Peter, who cannot contain his joy also took to Instagram to express his love, saying: “I may not have the right words to express to you how I feel about you and how blessed I am that you came into my life. I just want to let you know that I love you with everything I’ve got and this journey with u is forever. “First step to Forever with You Bestiee.”

The Nollywood star also shared the good news to her Instagram page with some nice words. She wrote: “Thank you for showing me that true love does exist and that’s why I’m urs forever…”