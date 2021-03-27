Ogun to include security studies in academic syllabus

The Ogun government said on Saturday that it had commenced collaborative efforts with necessary stakeholders to include security lessons in the academic syllabus.

This the state government said is meant to enhance security consciousness among its students.

Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, made the disclosure at a meeting with the state Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abodunrin, in Abeokuta.

Arigbabu emphasised that the state would continue to partner with security agencies to combat vices that could pose threats to teachers and students as well as ensure that schools were crime-free and safe for all.

“Ogun is doing its best to ensure maximum security in our schools, hence this continuous meeting with relevant stakeholders and security agencies on different ways to curb insecurity and drive unscrupulous elements away from our schools.

“We have met with the commissioner of police and constituted committee on security in schools. Today’s meeting with NSCDC Commandant will enhance our capacity to identify insecurity in schools and fashion out ways of ending it,” he said.

The commissioner advised parents to encourage their wards to be upright and avoid being found on the wrong side of the law.

In his remarks, Abodunrin said it was imperative to instill security tips in students to enable them identify security threats and empower them to protect themselves and others.

While stressing the need for individuals to be security conscious, he assured that the corps would organise training for some selected teachers in school across the state, who would, in turn, inculcate the training in their students.

“The NSCDC throughout the federation has commenced a survey to assess the degree of vulnerability of our schools and Ogun government is collaborating with us to ensure that we do not allow any form of criminality in its schools,” he said.