Ogun Police reveal new tactics of kidnappers

By Adeleye Adejoke, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has revealed new tactics employed by kidnappers to abduct their unsuspecting victims in the state.

The command revealed this in a press release issued by its spokesman, DSP Oyeyemi Abimbola to newsmen in Abeokuta.

“The Ogun State police wants to reiterates the need for the general public to increase their level of security consciousness in view of the prevailing security situation in the Country and the nonchalant attitude to security issues exhibited by some people.

“It is to this end that the following security tips are hereby provided to members of the public to keep you abreast of the new tactics of criminals.

“All the good people of Ogun State are enjoined to take precautions to minimize, if not completely eliminate, the chances of falling victims of the criminal gang. The new tactics are as follows”

“Hoodlums, including kidnappers now lay wait in isolated area, where they ambush innocent person(s) to either rob or abduct them for ransom. It is advisable that all such isolated roads are avoided as much as possible, especially at night.

“OKADA WITH AN ACCOMPLICE PASSENGER: With this system, kidnappers will pretend to be an Okada rider while his accomplice will pretend to be a passenger. In doing this, the accomplice passenger who had already laced his back with a sedative substances will be in the middle while their victim who will now sit at his back will fall asleep having inhaled the sedative substances.

“The kidnappers are now targeting business men and women who always close late from their shops and places of business.

“To this end, the Command hereby appeals to members of the public to always avoid travelling alone on isolated roads, especially at night. Also, those whose cars are not in good mechanical condition should avoid night travelling, because if such vehicle breaks-down, such person(s) may have unknowingly given the kidnappers opportunity to attack them,” the statement said.

The police added that members of public are advised to always avoid being the third person on a commercial motorcycle, most especially when the two other persons are not known to them.

“Our business men and women should as well endeavour to avoid closing too late from their business places pending when those marauders who are making life difficult for our people will be apprehended.

“Conclusively, the Command is working round the clock to ensure the safety of residents of the State and the support of the general public is therefore needed to achieve this onerous task,” the statement said.