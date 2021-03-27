Lagos to finish Mazama/Signal Barracks road in 8 weeks

The Lagos State Government is poised to complete repairs on the failed portion of the road between Maza Maza and Signal Barracks.

This is coming as part of the ongoing road rehabilitation works in different parts of the metropolis.

Repairs of the road between Maza Maza and Signal Barracks Mile 2, along Lagos Badagry Expressway, will begin on Monday, 29th March to Monday 31th May 2021, a period of eight weeks.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation, the commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde stated that this traffic diversion plan was necessary to speed up the proposed rehabilitation works on Lagos bound lane which is already in its advanced stage, before the rainy season.

According to the statement, alternative routes have been made available with adequate traffic management measures in place to ensure movement despite the expected inconveniences. Motorists heading towards Apapa from Maza Maza are advised to use the newly constructed slip road by the Total Filling station to connect the ramp and access Apapa.

While traffic heading to Orile/Suru from Maza Maza will be diverted to the opening at Total Filling Station to link Toll lane and continue movement to Orile or through the opening at Signal Barracks to access the Service lane from toll lane to continue their journey.

Motorists going to Oshodi from Maza Maza are also advised to use the opening at Total Filling station to connect toll lane and drive down to the opening after mile 2 underpass to utilize the opening before Signal Barracks and access the ramp with counterflow to Apapa -Oworonshoki Expressway to continue their journey to Oshodi.

Those coming from Oshodi to Orile would be directed to Mile 2 Oke to connect the ramp to Signal barracks and continue their journey to Orile while those going back to Oshodi should make a U-turn and continue their trip to Oshodi.

Other motorists coming from Otto Wharf should use the opening before Signal Barracks and connect the toll lane and continue their journey to Alaba/Orile.

The Commissioner while assuring that the state’s Traffic Management Personnel (LASTMA) will be deployed to the axis to manage traffic, warned that under no circumstances should they be assaulted in the course of duty, as anyone caught in the act will be dealt with decisively.

The Statement reiterated that the State Government will continue to work relentlessly to ensure that movement within the metropolis is made seamless for the citizenry, stressing further that the cooperation of all and sundry is needed to achieve the set goals by the current administration in the transport sector