Fleeing killer-cop arrested for killing businessman, Bakare

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested fleeing killer-cop, Jonathan Company who allegedly shot a businessman, Jelili Bakare dead at Sangotedo area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The tragedy occurred on March 18, 2021 at Sangotedo area of Lagos State, at about 11.30pm.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi on Saturday, said the killing occurred at Quinox lounge at Sangotedo, when the policeman, attached to the Mounted Troop, Force Animal Branch of the Nigeria Police, had an argument with the deceased and shot him dead.

“Immediately after the incident, the Inspector fled but was eventually arrested by the Divisional Police Officer, Ogombo Division, Lagos State.

“The suspect, Jonathan Company, m, has been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu,” the statement said.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has paid a condolence visit to the family of the slain Bakare.

On the visit, the Commissioner of Police was received by the Olori Ebi of the Bakara family in Ajiran Land, Eti-Osa Local Government of Lagos State, Chief Yekini Olawale, the mother, wives and children of the deceased at AjiranLand, Lagos State.

The team also paid a visit to the Oba of Ajiranland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Tijani Akinloye, in his Palace and expressed its heartfelt condolences on the demise of one of his subjects.

The Commissioner of Police was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Ahmed Kontangora; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, DCP Bassey Ewah; Deputy Commissioner of Police, CID, Panti, Yaba, DCP Adegoke Fayoade; Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi; Staff Officer Senior, CSP Vic Mulero and the Divisional Police Officers within the Area J, Area Command, Ajah.

The police boss has also ordered that the inspector be tried in orderly room and charged to court in no time as the family of the deceased deserved justice on the matter.

Odumosu, therefore, assured the general public that the command would consistently uphold the core values and principles of policing so as to have adequate protection of lives and property in the state.