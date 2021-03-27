Gov. Fayemi showers praises on Babafemi Ojudu

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has felicitated the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu on his 60th birthday.

The governor, in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, described Ojudu as an illustrious son of Ekiti, a distinguished journalist and activist.

Fayemi recalled how Ojudu deployed his pen as a major weapon in the fight against military tyranny and enthronement of democratic rule in the country years back.

“On behalf of my family, government and good people of Ekiti State, I rejoice with my dear brother, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, on his diamond jubilee celebration.

“It’s been sixty amazing years. We thank God for the blessings He has bestowed on you these past years.

“We pray God to continue to bless and sustain you with good health, wisdom and grace to continue to make meaningful contributions to our dear state and country,” the governor said.