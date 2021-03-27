Five trucks, car burnt in Otedola Bridge tanker explosion in Lagos

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Five trucks and a car have been burnt as a fuel tanker exploded on Otedola Bridge after colliding with another truck.

No life was lost as the incident occurred around 2:45am on Saturday.

A statement issued by the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said said the agency swiftly and efficiently activated its emergency response plan to the incident of tanker explosion that occurred at the wee hours of Saturday, 27th March, 2021.

He said the agency’s responders from the Alausa centre were about concluding the recovery of a truck laden with 40 Feet container that fell yesterday night at Otedola Bridge, inward Berger, when a tanker about 300 metres away from the fallen truck exploded at about 2:45a.m on Saturday.

“Upon immediate activation to the scene, it was discovered that the tanker had collided with a truck while moving inward Berger and exploded immediately.

“No casualty was recorded. However, the agency’s responders, including its Fire Team and Lagos State Fire Service jointly put out the fire and salvaged a tanker with registration number KJA 662 YA, laden with 33,000 litres of diesel,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency’s responders conducted post disaster risk assessment and it was recorded that the fire affected a tanker laden with diesel with plate no KSF-269 XY, a 40ft containerized truck with plate no ENU-814 YS and a tanker loaded with diesel with plate no KSF-271 XY.

Others are: a car burnt beyond recognition, a six tyre truck burnt beyond recognition and a 20ft containerized truck.

He said the the affected trailers on the Otedola Bridge fire were recovered off the road with the aid of the agency’s heavy-duty equipment, forklift and handed over to the police officers from Isheri Police Station, thereby restoring the road for vehicular activities.