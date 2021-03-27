EndSARS: Angelique Kidjo features Yemi Alade to condemn police brutality in ‘Dignity’

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Multiple Grammy award-winning singer, Angélique Kidjo, has linked with Nigerian pop diva Yemi Alade to release the stunning music video for ‘Dignity’.

The song is an homage to the protesters of police brutality.

This is their latest collaboration after successfully collaborating on the acclaimed smash ‘Shekere.’

The “Dignity” music video is cinematic storytelling fitting for the message behind the Vtek produced song and shows a bleak view of migrants working at a port who face being unfairly laid off.

“Many people think that police brutality only happens in America, but it’s everywhere. This song is against brutality, but it’s also about how we need to treat each other with dignity, treat nature with dignity, and treat ourselves with dignity. Because if we can’t see the dignity that Mother Nature gave to all of us, then how can we walk tall?” Kidjo speaking on the duet and police brutality.