EFCC boss, Bawa vows never to compromise on corruption

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said he will never compromise on corruption.

He vowed to resign if he is asked to compromise promising to see an end to corruption in the country.

He said the “rule of law and fear of God shall be his guiding principles.”

Bawa made this vow in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA in their programme One-on-One.

He said, “We need to change our attitudes in Nigeria,” Bawa said.

“We are in the habit of worshipping people that have money in the society, but never bother to ask questions about their source of income. In winning the fight against corruption, we are engaging all stakeholders including religious leaders, community leaders and others.

“We are going to embark on massive public enlightenment to sensitise people on the need to shun corruption in all its forms.”

“I will continue to do what is right.

“The Commission under my watch will continue to abide by the rule of law. If anybody asks me to do anything contrary to my conscience or against the rule of law, I will resign my appointment.”

The EFCC boss vowed that the Commission under his watch would not relent in its determined efforts to bringing all corrupt elements, high or low in this country to justice.

“We have just created Directorate of Intelligence.

“We need to re-engage ourselves with all our stakeholders in the fight against corruption because this is something we cannot do alone, all hands must be on deck,” he said.