COVID-19 hits Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is following the mandatory COVID-19 tests taken alongside other players and staff members.

Players and staff members of Super Eagles took mandatory coronavirus tests before leaving Nigeria and immediately they landed in Porto Novo on Friday.

Iwobi has been withdrawn from the team and he’s expected to take another test to ascertain his condition.

If the new result corroborates the previous one, he might also miss Wednesday’s game against Lesotho.

The Everton forward was expected in the starting lineup but this sudden situation has forced Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles’ head coach, to tweak his list.

According to reports, Benin’s Rodrigue Kossi and Jacques Bessan will also miss out for testing positive.