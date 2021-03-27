Couple stages stunt to draw attention on Ohi-Orogwe road in Owerri

A couple has staged an unusual stunt to draw attention to the deplorable Ohi-Orogwe Road in Owerri, Imo State.

Co-actors husband and wife planted their bed on the muddy, desolate road and announced they were having their honeymoon, right there.

They shared snaps of their lovey-dovey, with the husband even bringing a plate of food for the wife to eat.

The stunt was acted by comedian Owerri-chic and Orjisblog.

“So wonderful, hubby @orjisblog served me breakfast on bed 🍞 🍵 😍 Hotel name : @Ohi-road orogwe in Owerri, IMO state”, wrote Owerri-chic, in a caption of the video of the stunt.



Orjisblog, who posted the unusual honeymooon on Friday wrote:

“I served wify Owerri_chic breakfast in bed, you just need to see the expression on her face. The Ohi – Orogwe Road, along Onitsha road Owerri is a memory. Our wedding, honey moon, and we will definitely raise our children.. I love you wify!!

The creative post, the first of its kind, has gone viral, shared also by BBC Pidgin.

We could not confirm whether they were husband and wife in real life.

But they have staged a similar stunt on the road, turning it into a beer parlour, despite the muddy pool of water.

Here are samples of what people are saying: