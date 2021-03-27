Conference of Speakers holds today in Bauchi

By Ayinde Olaide/Bauchi

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, will hold today in Bauchi, capital of Bauchi, with Governor Bala Muhammed being the chief host.

Abubakar Sulaiman, the Chairman of the Conference, thanked Governor Muhammed on Friday, when he led them on a courtesy visit.

Sulaiman, who is also the Speaker, Bauchi state House of Assembly, said that the governor’s support in hosting the meeting was a clear testimony of his passion and respect for the legislative arm of government.

“It is a great pleasure for me, my right honourable colleagues, to have the golden opportunity of this courtesy visit to you sir.

“On behalf of the conference of speakers of state legislatures of Nigeria, and indeed all the 998 lawmakers at the state level, I express our appreciation for your support in making this visit a reality.

“Your support for the hosting of our general meeting in Bauchi state is a clear testimony of your passion and respect for the legislative arm of government,” he said.

Sulaiman explained that the conference would discuss issues of national interest and solutions, with recommendations would be proffered, where necessary.

He also said that there would be technical sessions, where experts would make presentations on relevant topics, adding that the presentations were expected to positively impact on them by equipping them to discharge their legislative duties in their respective states.

Gov. Mohammed said he felt elated and proud to welcome the members of the conference to Bauchi state.

“I welcome you to Bauchi state. You are making your own body a forum to be reckoned with in terms of Nigeria’s political architecture.

“As a legislator along with my colleagues, we feel we are connected with whatever you are doing and in the heart of legislative practice and sensibilities, we are here and ready to make sure we don’t let you down,” said Mohammed.

The governor further urged the speakers to overlook the ‘arrogance’ of the executive arm, in order to pave way for progress in their respective states.