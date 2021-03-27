Chioma-mania in Nigeria’s southwest, Fakorede hooks his own



By Abankula

Southwest Nigeria appears gripped by a Chioma-mania of some sort as another Chioma emerges in a new love story.

Oyo youngest commissioner Seun Fakorede is the latest South westerner to get the Chioma bug.

Tomorrow, the civil engineer and commissioner for youth and sport, will get engaged to Sylvia Chioma Nwosu.

In a Facebook post, Fakorede Chioma as the love of his life.

Date for their white wedding would be announced later, according to reports.

Nigeria’s international singer Davido, first popularised Chioma, avowing love to Chioma Avril Rowland in ‘assurance’ song and deed.

Though there is a pause in their affair, a family introduction in December 2019 and a son Ifeanyi, born last year are testimonies to their love story.

Then came the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who also introduced at a public function his new queen, Chioma Adeyemi.

Why Yoruba men are falling in love with Chioma, we do not know for now. It could be mere coincidence. It could be in the name itself.

According to behindthename.com, the Igbo name ‘CHIOMA’ literally means good God.

“But referring to the ancient meaning of ‘Chi’ as ‘luck’, ‘destiny’ or ‘personal god’ and ‘oma’ meaning ‘good’, ‘Chioma’ could also mean ‘good luck’, ‘good destiny’ or ‘good personal god”.