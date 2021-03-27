Chelsea were dizzy under Lampard – Willy Caballero

Chelsea goalkeeper, Willy Caballero, has compared Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea to the Frank Lampard era.

Caballero said Chelsea were dizzy under Lampard but are more creative under Tuchel.

Tuchel has not lost a match in his last 14 games as Chelsea head coach since he replaced Lampard last January.

The German has guided Chelsea to the Champions League’s quarter-final and the FA Cup semi-final.

“Undoubtedly, with Frank [Lampard], we had a more direct idea of the game, basically English football. To attack fast, attack on the wings, move centrally or attack one side and finish on the other but with quite a bit of verticality,” Caballero told 90min.

“The football he liked was very dizzying, with quick movements of the ball. He also liked attacking and counter-attacking.

“Now, with Tuchel, it is more about combining, playing with the ball. We create more. He almost tells us how the match will develop, where the opponent’s key aspects are, their strengths and their weaknesses.

“With his ideas, from how he has achieved his teams to play well, he says to us what players we would need to be more involved in order to play brighter and follow his plan.

“Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but the idea of playing (is there).”