Busload of RCCG members on ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ trip kidnapped in Kaduna

A busload of some members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was on Friday evening kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Kaduna State.

The victims who were members of RCCG Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna, were reportedly kidnapped while on their way to Kachia in preparation for the church’s Let’s Go a Fishing Easter programme.

Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, Head, Media and Public Relations of RCCG, confirmed the abduction on Friday night.

Olubiyi did not release further details on the identities and number of the victims.

However, a church source in Kaduna said the abducted persons were “adult missionaries, male and female, from Kaduna Province 1 going to Kafanchan for prayer work.”

He added that “They were eight in number on the bus. They were going to Kachia in preparation for the church’s Let’s Go a Fishing Easter programme. The gunmen took them out of the bus and put them in their own operational vehicle. They have yet to contact the church.”

Reports have it that the kidnappers had not got in touch with the church and family members of the abducted persons.

Mr Eje Kenny Faraday, an engineer, who said he “narrowly escaped being a victim,” also broke the news on his Facebook wall with the photograph of the empty bus around 7.00 p.m. on Friday.

“All passengers in the bus are just kidnapped along Kachia Road, Km 63 from Kaduna,” he posted on his Facebook wall.

The inscription on the side of the bus reads, ‘The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna’. Mr Faraday, in reply to a commenters’ enquiry as to when the incident happened, wrote: “Today. Not long ago. I was almost a victim.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, said he was still making enquiries on the incident.

He said, “I have contacted our officers along that axis. Actually, we have three divisions in that area. I have got responses from two divisional police officers, who said they were not aware of the incident. I am just waiting for the response of the third DPO. When I get it, I will let you know.”