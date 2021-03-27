Burna Boy gets hero’s welcome in Port Harcourt (Video)

Okafor Ofiebor/Michael Adeshina

Not even the fear of COVID-19 could stop the people of Rivers State from coming out in thousands to welcome Burna Boy.

The Grammy-Award winner returned to Port Harcourt, Rivers State Nigeria, this afternoon for his homecoming concert.

He was welcomed by government officials who led him to the Rivers State government house amidst fans who could not contain their joy as they shouted his name repeatedly.

Receiving Burna Boy, his parents and management, Governor Nyesom Wike hailed him as the pride of Rivers state.

Wike said the State is proud of Burna Boy for the rare distinction of becoming a winner of the prestigious Grammy award.

Wike said: “There is no Rivers person that will say he or she is not happy with the kind of pride you’ve brought us. I am very happy and I can tell you, whatever you think we can do to promote you, we will continue to do it.”

Governor Wike further congratulated Burna Boy for the honour he has done to the people of the state all over the world.

He explained that when the news broke that Burna Boy was the winner in the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album, the entire State was elated.

“You’ve done us proud and we owe you a duty to show you love. Wherever you are, your people appreciate you. ”

The governor urged Burna Boy not to relent in his musical endeavour as the State government will continue to give him all the necessary support he requires.

Earlier, Burna Boy said he was deeply grateful and incredibly humbled to the reception and honour to be conferred on him by the Government of Rivers State.

“I really appreciate being here. This is probably the biggest honour that will be bestowed on me since I was born. It is one thing to win the Grammy and to be applauded everywhere else in the world and another thing to be loved in your own home and that to me is worth more than anything I can get. So I appreciate you my Governor for taking your time out to do this.”

The “Burna Boy’s Home Coming” concert will hold at EUI Event Center, Sani Abacha Road, GRA Port Harcourt.