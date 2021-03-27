Buhari blesses union of Emir of Daura’s son and daughter of AGF Idris

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has blessed the marriage of Muhammad Umar Faruk, son of Emir of Daura and Maimuna Ahmed Idris, daughter of Accountant General of the Federation.

The couple were joined in holy matrimony on Saturday, at a ceremony in Kano.

In a message delivered on his behalf by the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, Buhari said his sincere blessings and good wishes will remain with the newly-weds.

According to Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the president prayed for peace, harmony and prosperity in the home of the couple.

He also appreciated their kind invitation to him.

Two other ministers, Sulaiman Adamu of Water Resources, Hadi Sirika of Aviation delivered Buhari’s message to the couple, along with Magashi.

Also in the delegation was Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

Maimuna, the bride, was given out in marriage by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State while the groom, Muhammed Daha, who is also the Dan Buram Daura, was represented by Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar.

In a homily, the Chief Imam of the Kano Central Mosque, Prof. Sani Zahraddeen, who contracted the marriage at the Palace of the Emir of Kano, admonished the couple to respect one another.

He also warned the community against mistreatment of women.