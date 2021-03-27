Breaking: Super Eagles qualify for AFCON 2022

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have secured a place in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) even before their game against Benin Republic in Porto Novo kicks off.

Nigeria’s qualification was as a result of the goalless draw between Lesotho and Sierra Leone in the early kick-off in Group L.

Going by the results, Lesotho can no longer qualify for next year’s tournament in Cameroon.

It also means Sierra Leone cannot match the Super Eagles’ current tally of eight points.

The Leone Stars now have four points after four matches, while their hosts have three, with one round of fixtures left.

The Super Eagles will take on the Squirrels by 5 pm West African Time.