Boko Haram sabotages Maiduguri power supply, city back in darkness

By Abankula

Boko Haram terrorists have sabotaged Maiduguri power supply for the second time this year, after they blew up a power tower on Saturday.

Maiduguri on Wednesday got electricity restored after repairs of the installations destroyed by the hoodlums in January.

Residents expressed huge relief that power was restored.

But with Saturday’s attack, the city is back in darkness.

“I am tired, depressed,” one resident told Channels Television. “It’s just too much for us.”

The attack on the power tower came as scores of terrorists were annihilated by Nigerian troops in Chibok area.

They were annihilated by troops deployed in Chibok under 28 Task Force Brigade of Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

The troops achieved the feat in an ambush along Chibok – Damboa axis while acting on credible intelligence that some remnants of insurgents were fleeing due to the intensity of troops’ operations in Sambisa Forest.

The gallant troops laid ambush, engaged and overwhelmed the criminals with aggressive firepower, neutralising nine terrorists in the process.

Several others escaped with serious gunshot wounds.

The troops also recovered 7 AK 47 Rifles and freed 3 kidnapped victims.

Similarly in another encounter, troops of 28 Task Force Brigade located in Askira equally laid a successful ambush along Askira – Chibok Main Supply Route (MSR) and neutralized 39 terrorists.

In the course of the encounter, troops successfully rescued 8 kidnapped victims from the terrorists.

Unfortunately however, one of the kidnapped victims sustained injury to his leg while in the hands of his abductors.

He has since been conveyed to a military medical facility for immediate treatment.

During the operations, troops recovered another 8 AK 47 Rifles with 4 magazines, among other items.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru appreciated the troops and urged them to remain dogged and maintain their offensive postures.