Adesua celebrates Banky W at 40

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Famous Nigerian singer and actor, Olubankole Wellington better known as Banky W clocks 40 today.

In celebrating her husband’s special day, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, who just welcomed their first child, took to her Instagram page to pen a sweet note to him while appreciating and praying for him.

In her Instagram post, Adesua shared some adorable photos of her hubby, and others taken during their maternity shoot. She thanked him for being her purpose and life partner.

She also thanked him for being a good husband and a father to their child, Zaiah, while noting that he is everything she prayed for.

She wrote: “It’s my partners birthday. 💃💃💃💃💃❤❤❤❤❤❤❤😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 @bankywellington

My purpose partner

My life partner

A partner in every sense of the word.

I thought I loved you before but my goodness, this past year has revealed so much more about the human being that you are and my heart muscles stretched even further.

Thank you bubba, for the goodness of your heart. Thank you for the million back and foot rubs. Thank you for the love, care and attention. Thank you for all the things I can’t even say out loud. Thank you for being such a great Papa. Zaiah and I are blessed to call you ours. Thank you for being present throughout this journey. Always by my side. You are everything I prayed for and then some.

Our son is sooo blessed to have such a great example.

I’m always in your corner my love. On the good days, on the bad days, on the hard days, on the easy days.

I am forever rooting for you.

Forever praying for you.

Forever loving on you.

Olubankole

Your light will never be put out. Nations will come to your light and kings to the brightness of your rising. You are blessed in the morning, noon time and at night. Ýou are salt of the earth, may your life be filled with flavour and favour. The Lord keep you, sustain you, announce you and elevate you. May he keep you in the hollow of the palm of his hands and shield you from all evil. Those that bless you will be blessed and those that curse you will be cursed. May this 40th year be filled with immeasurable blessings. Blessings on every side. Favour on every side. Good news on every side. Above all, may you continue to serve the Lord, all the days of your life. May you continue to remember your source. May you grow deeper in love with the him. All things will continue to work together for your good in Jesus name. Amen.

Welcome to 40. The year of the salt and pepper. Love you baby daddy. Love you Papa Z.

P.s Looking forward to all your 40+ behaviour. 🤣🤭

One more thing…I really really REALLY like you.

Fun fact: when I was preggers, bubba used to fall asleep with his hand on my tummy😭🥰 slide 7

~Mama Z

#mamazssugardaddy #mamazsfirstbaby #mamazmarriedaspice”

See her post below:

