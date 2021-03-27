Actress Eniola Badmus interested in BBNaija

Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has revealed her interest in participanting in the next season of the Big Brother Naija show.

The organisers of the popular reality TV how have called for entries with guidelines for auditioning reeled out in the course of the week, different reactions have been expressed across most social media platforms, especially by hopeful contestants and diehard fans of the show.

The plus-size movie producer revealed to Saturday Beats that she would like to be a housemate in the new season.

In her words, “If I were not a celebrity, I would definitely go for BBNaija season six. As a matter of fact, if there is an opportunity to go into the house at any time, I will go. I am not one of the people that condemn the show.

“I don’t even think anyone should condemn it. Watching the show is by choice. The show is not aired on national television. It is on cable TV where one has to subscribe with money.

“Participating in a reality show would not be hard for me because I have been in one before. One advantage I have is that I attended a boarding school. I actually won the show I participated in but they have not given me the prize money till now.

“I learnt a lot of things during that reality show. The tasks challenged me and broadened my knowledge. I like reality shows because it is a way of co-existing with different people. It also teaches one how to deal with certain circumstances.

“The reality show is a go-to place for anyone who wants to be shot into the limelight. Over the years, the cash prize (of BBN) has been increasing and now, it’s N90m.”

In her reaction to people who question the morality of the show, she said, “I know some people have condemned the show, saying that it does not teach morals. Some people also think it is misplaced priority for a young person to desire to be on the show.

“But, I don’t agree with that. The show is purely for entertainment, so every bit of it has to be entertaining. There are also a lot of tasks done on the show that can be classified as educative.

“It preaches body positivity as well. Fans going overboard and supporting their favourites is one of the interesting aspects of the show.”