3 deaths, 113 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

By Abujah Racheal

The NCDC has confirmed 113 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the cumulative infections to 162,388.

The NCDC made this known on Friday night as the samples tested jumped to 1,727,467.

It said the new cases were recorded in 10 states including the (FCT).

“On the 26th of March 2021, 113 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria,” the NCDC said.

“The 113 new cases were reported from 10 states- Lagos (53), Rivers (22), Akwa Ibom (12), Kaduna (12), Ondo (6), Osun (3), FCT (2), Jigawa(1), Nasarawa (1) and Kano (1).

“Till date, 162,388 cases have been confirmed, 149,986 cases have been discharged and 2,039 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

Nigeria’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory, amid a vaccination drive.

From an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22, 2021 of the country’s daily new positive cases fell to 86 on 21 March.