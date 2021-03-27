2023: Oyinlola reveals how PDP can take over power from APC

Former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has disclosed that members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must be united in order to win the 2023 presidential election.

Oyinlola gave the advice while speaking with newsmen after receiving former Oyo State Deputy Governor Taofeek Arapaja and party supporters in his house in Osogbo.

He said with unity of purpose, the PDP can rescue Nigerians from the suffering created by the All Progressives Congress misrule.

Oyinlola expressed satisfaction with the breakthrough in the Ekiti state chapter of the party as both former Governor Ayo Fayose and Senator Abiodun Olujinmi reconciled their differences.

“I was part of the party at the time it was coming on board, they have not fulfilled a single promise, from security to economy, corruption, just mention it. So if we have our party united, the people will follow us.

Speaking about the APC-led government, Oyinlola asserted that the party has failed Nigerians in every aspect of governance, “except if someone wants to be insincere, then one will say the party has delivered the electoral promises it made to Nigerians.”

We must be united if we want to win the election, there are no two ways about it”, said the former PDP scribe.