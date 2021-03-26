Wike welcomes JB’s Abuja Furniture company to Rivers with contract

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Abuja Furniture Production, (AFP) a subsidiary of construction giant, Julius Berger, (JB) landed in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday with a sumptuous offer of contract from Governor Nyesom Wike.

Speaking while formally declaring the Abuja Furniture Production open, Wike said the contract for the furnishing of the State House of Assembly Quarters that is currently under construction will be awarded to the company as an incentive.

He explained that awarding the furnishing of the new Assembly Quarters to APF will enable the company to employ Rivers people, thus reducing unemployment in the State.

“To assure you that we mean business, so that you’ll know that we did not just lure you to come and then we didn’t give you business, to start with, we will make sure that you furnish the entire building of State House of Assembly Quarters.

“We know that you’ll employ people and that will reduce the level of unemployment too. The people will make money and feed their families.”

The Governor added that his administration, having created conducive investment climate in the State, will continue to partner investors who are taking advantage of the available opportunities.

He recalled that he had approached the management of AFP in Abuja and encouraged them to move their business to Port Harcourt to serve the South-South and South East geopolitical zones.

Convinced that such decision to move to Port Harcourt will not incur business loss, Governor Wike stated that AFP has eventually made true their promise to him.

“With the kind of work you have done here, and with the market, there was need for you to move the showroom to Port Harcourt ,which will serve South-South and South-East Zones.

I’m sure that even though I have spoken to you, you must have done your survey. We know that, as far as what we know about furniture, AFP is the best place to be, as far as Nigeria is concerned.

“Let me appreciate you for keeping to your promise. It shows you as having interest in moving the economy of the State. If Port Harcourt is not peaceful, you’ll not agree to come here.”

In his speech, the Regional Manager of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Juergen Fischer, said the Abuja Furniture Production as the second member of the Julius Berger Nigeria PLC family, is encouraged by the milestone of development witnessed in Rivers State.

Read Also: Nigeria commits $1.5 billion to repair 32-year-old Port Harcourt refinery