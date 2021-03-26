UI sets date for post-UTME screening

By Ibukun Emiola/Ibadan

University of Ibadan will commence its post-UTME screening for candidates on April 6, the registrar Olubunmi Faluyi said.

Faluyi said that the screening which will be computer based test, will start on Tuesday, April 6.

It will end 10 April.

She said information concerning the date, time and venue of the test will be communicated to each candidate.

“The information will be sent via photo cards to each candidate through the University Admission Portal.

“Candidates are requested to print the photo cards and bring it along to the venue of the screening.

“A computer based test access fee of N1,000 will be paid for the screening.

“Enquiries can be directed to the following Desk Officers: Mr. L. O. Abu – 08071183955;

Mr. A. Kolade – 08067557709,” Faluyi added.