Uche Nigeria’s Keanu Reeves, mum arrested for N50m online scam

Operatives of the EFCC in Lagos have arrested Ibeh Theophilus Uche, a.k.a Keanu Reeves and his mother for their alleged involvement in a N50 million computer-related fraud.

The 28-year-old suspect, who claims to be CEO of 10 Kobo Wine Place in Ikotun, Lagos, was arrested in his room at Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island.

The arrest followed credible intelligence reports about his crimes.

During interrogation, Uche presented himself variously as movie star Keanu Reeves, Rachael Armstrong, Rebekah Schwarzenberger, Keanu Private, Elizabeth Hortman and Stefan Paulson.

He confessed to being into Bitcoin investment scam, romance scam and identity theft.

The suspect also confessed to have defrauded his victims to the tune of about N50m, since he started the criminal activities in 2020.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had been using a First Bank account belonging to his mother, who is one of his accomplices, to launder the proceeds of his crimes.

Items recovered from the suspect are one iPhone 11 Pro Max; one iPhone 12 pro max; two MacBook Pro laptops; a PlayStation 5; an iPad and a small Nokia touch phone.

Others are a Mercedes Benz S550 2015 Sedan car and a Lexus RX 350 SUV 2016, among other incriminating items.

Uche and the mum will soon be charged to court, said Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC spokesman.