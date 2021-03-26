Super Eagles depart Nigeria for Benin Republic on water

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Players and officials of the Super Eagles have left Nigeria earlier on Friday for their game against Benin Republic on Saturday.

The Eagles would be facing the Squirrel of Benin Republic in an African Cup of Nations qualifier game at the Stade Charles de Gaulle.

As previously announced by the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, the squad left in a speed boat.

The players were in high spirits as they boarded the boat.

Some players had raised concerns over the mode of transportation, but head coach Gernot Rohr, who has already made the trip, said it will be the best way to get across to the neigbouring country.

“Last Saturday, I made the trip and we were flying on the water.

“It was so quick and calm,” Rohr said.

The trip by boat to Benin is about an hour long.

Speaking on going to Benin by water, Rangers duo, Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo said the mode of transportation was not an issue, adding that a win was uppermost on their minds.

“Traveling by sea, it is what it is, we can’t use that as an excuse. We know what we have to do mentally and that is to win the match. I have never traveled by sea before,” Aribo said in an interview.

“It will be my first time traveling by sea but I don’t really mind. All that matters to me and my teammates is to wear the jersey, represent our country, and win the game,” Henry Onyekuru said.

“The team opted to travel by boats, because of the bad roads between the two countries and the many protocols for a short flight across the border,” Pinnick stated.