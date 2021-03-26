Sebastian Brodericks, Nigeria’s world cup winning coach, cries for help

By Igbaugba Ehigimetor

Sebastian Brodericks, the man behind Nigeria’s success story at the maiden FIFA/Kodak U-16 World Cup in China in 1985, has suffered memory loss and down with other ailments.

Brodericks, 83, speaking incoherently with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday, cried out: “I have suffered for this country and now I have to cry for help. I need help.

“I have sight problem and it has not been easy. I cannot even bathe myself now without the help of my wife. She is doing a lot for me.

“Thank God, I am still alive to tell my story,” the Octogenarian said.

His wife, Hellen Brodericks, told NAN that her husband’s present predicament started in December 2020 when he was rushed home, aided, from a neighbour’s house.

She said that her husband’s health challenges had been manageable until sometime last December when it triggered off to the present sorry state.

“My husband now stays indoor for most part of the day and needs my support to carry out what is considered minor assignments such as eating and going to the toilet.

“He can barely put together a few words before digressing into other irrelevant discussions.

“It is not easy to get him to grant an interview. He may want to tell you something now then he will suddenly digress to say other things that are irrelevant,” she said.

The wife stressed that in order to give him the needed care and attention; she had to close down her bakery business.

On support for her ailing husband, she said they had been managing from the little contribution that their children could afford, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic had also not been helpful.

She, however, noted that few of the players Brodericks coached to clinch the world cup had started to get in touch some few weeks ago.

According to her, there has been no support apart from the promises made by some of his former players such as: Precious Monyei, Olusegun Fetuga, Jide Oguntuase, Kayode Keshinro and Oliver Ndigwe.

She said that they also promised to reach out to others so as to get their supports for the Octogenarian.

NAN reports that Sebastian Brodericks, in his playing days, scored the winning goal for Bendel Insurance of Benin’s historic triumph over the Mighty Jets of Jos at the final of the 1972 Challenge Cup played in Ibadan.