Regina Daniels takes COVID-19 vaccine, says no side effects

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nollywood Actress and brand influencer, Regina Daniels has shared photos of her taking the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The pretty mum of one received the vaccine alongside her hubby, Ned Nwoko at Idumuje-Igboko.

Daniels who revealed that she received the first jab of the vaccine 3 days ago, took to her Instagram page to share a video and photos of her taking the vaccine affirmed that there were “no side effects” to the vaccine.

She wrote: “I Took my COVID AstraZeneca injection 3days ago in udumuje ugboko and there are no side effects.”

Nigeria on March 2, 2021, received its first batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Also, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has debunked claims of severe side effects relating to the administration of the vaccine in Nigeria while stating that “No Nigerian so far has developed any known severe side effects following vaccination with AstraZeneca vaccine”.