Rainy Season: Lagos Public Works warns residents against road damage

The Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) has called the attention of Lagosians to the need to take ownership of the roads to reduce man-made causes of road damage as the rainy season resumes.

The Corporation’s General Manager, Engr. Olufemi Daramola made the call on Friday during inspection of on-going rehabilitation work being carried out by the Agency in Alimosho, Oshodi-Isolo and Ikeja areas of Lagos.

According to him, this call has become necessary in view of the need for greater collaboration and support by members of the public to achieve the Road maintenance objective of the present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Daramola stated that the massive maintenance work which the Corporation has completed in the dry season should not be subjected to deterioration due to activities of some people who indulge in indiscriminate cutting of roads, dumping of refuse in drainage channels, burning of tyres, cooking on the road and other habits that cause avoidable road defects.

‘’As we have now begun to experience heavy downpour, the Corporation’s maintenance activities may be slowed down by weather conditions’’, Daramola said.

He added that “this is why members of the public should desist from blockage of drains with refuse and other habits that often lead to emergence of pot-holes on our roads.”

He further said the Corporation, through the support of the governor has taken full advantage of the dry season of the past seven to eight months to rapidly fix damaged roads in many part of the state.

Speaking on the road networks within Oshodi-Isolo and Mushin area, the General Manager noted that the Agency had carried out maintenance work within Ikotun-Ejigbo-Isolo, Oke-Afa and some other locations around the axis.

He also said that desilting of drains is ongoing in Ikotun-Ejigbo road in preparation for maintenance work using interlocking paving stone.

Daramola, however, said that Lagosians should be rest assured that his Agency would continue with its round-the-clock approach to road maintenance in Lagos even in the rainy season by carefully studying the weather in planning its operations and using a variety of road maintenance methods towards ensuring that Lagos roads remain motor able all year round.