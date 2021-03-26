Obaseki commissions donated COVID-19 prevention facilities

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Wife of Edo state governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, has called on well-to-do indigenes of the state to join hands with the government in its fight to contain the dreaded Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

She stated this on Friday while commissioning Covid-19 prevention facilities, donated to three secondary schools in the state, by a non-government organisation, Victims Support Fund (VSF), funded by retired General Theophilus Danjuma.

The donated facilities comprise a solar-powered borehole, four wash stations, 2000 pieces of reusable face masks, 20 litres of hand sanitisers, 120 bottles of 500ml hand wash liquid soap and five cartons of bleach, for each school.

Mrs Obaseki who commended the VSF, General Theophilus Danjuma and his wife, Senator Daisy Danjuma, for their immense support throughout the pandemic and its far-reaching impact on their sustained community support projects.

Also, the Edo First Lady commended the students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN)p, for their ingenuity and creativity in the construction of the hand-wash stations, describing them as incomparable to what she had seen since the intrusion of Coronavirus.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the Victims Support Fund’s Taskforce on Covid-19, Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, in her speech, lamented the futility of hygiene and sanitary advocacies without an adequate supply of water.

According to her, the donation is their own way of “ensuring that we consolidate and complement the efforts of the Edo state government in combating and containment of the Coronavirus, especially because we know that Governor Obaseki and yourself have been doing remarkable work in ensuring that we reduce the spread of Coronavirus in Edo state.”

In her response to the gesture, the Principal of the Anglican Girls’ Grammar School, Mrs Veronica Egbon, noted that when the items are put into good use, the fear of Covid-19 will become a thing of the past in the school.

The head student of the school, Miss Tina Imatitikua, the head student who expressed gratitude for the gesture of VSF, said that academic work would no longer be interrupted by having to fetch water outside the school premises.

Speaking also, an old student of AGGS, Dr. (Mrs.) Nosa Aladeselu, described the donated items as timely, particularly as the school celebrates its 60th anniversary.