NDLEA files drug trafficking charge against minor



By Sandra Umeh/Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday charged a minor with drug trafficking,

Prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the 17 year-old committed the offence on 17 February, contravening Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act.

Aernan said that the teenager was arrested at Ile-Epo in the Abule Egba area of Ikeja, Lagos, while dealing in 200g of Hemp.

He said that cannabis was categorised as a banned narcotics similar to heroine, cocaine and other restricted hard drugs.

All the drugs are listed as prohibited in the NDLEA schedule, he said.

No date has been fixed for arraignment of the defendant.