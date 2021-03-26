Massive harvest: EFCC busts 24 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ogun

By Benson Michael

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 24 suspected in internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

The suspected fraudsters are: Oladitan Olakunle Dauda, Olapade Olawale Segun, Babayemi Oluwaseun Adeyemi Yahyah, Adesoye Olayode Samuel, Sani Lekan Olaniyi, Sulaimon Adeyinka abdulahi, Sanni Olanrewaju Saheed, Oladele Adebola Felix, Idowu Afis Olamilekan, Adeniran Emmanuel Oluwaseun, Alarape Sakiru Olawale, Yusuf Waheed, Olajide Segun Yinka, Aderibigbe Ibikunle Adedeji, Okerin Olamilekan Emmanuel and Adelakun Owolabi Samuel.

Others are: Olajide Ayobami Paul, Okenla Hammed Adetola, Akorede Adebayo Aderemi, Ajibola Azeez Olayinka, Salaudeen Taofeeq Olawale, Solomon Akintoye Omisakin, Ibraheem Saheed Ayinde and Odusanya Olawale Abiodun.

They were arrested at their various residence in Sango area of Ogun State, on March 21, 2021, following intelligence reports received by the Commission about their involvement in the alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, mobile phones of various brands, laptop computers, Wi-Fi and modem devices.

A statement from the EFCC said the suspects would soon be charged to court.