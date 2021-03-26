Kunle Afolayan damns conspiracy theorists, takes COVID-19 vaccine

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Famous Nollywood filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, has received his first shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Afolayan made this known when he announced in an Instagram post he shared on Thursday, that he took the vaccine on Wednesday.

He said he took the vaccine despite claims about its alleged side effects among those who have been vaccinated.

In his post, Afolayan proudly displayed the certificate given to him after taking the vaccine while calling the bluff of conspiracy theorists by stating that he is ready and not scared to death of whatever comes with taking the vaccine.

“Don’t take it! Take it! It will allow them to monitor your movements! It will kill your organs! I have taken it! Got the covid vaccine yesterday. Iku to ba fe pami ko ma bo (meaning the death that wants to kill me should come). Do have a blessed day,” he wrote.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) had earlier debunked claims of severe side effects relating to the administration of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria saying “No Nigerian so far has developed any known severe side effects following vaccination with AstraZeneca vaccine”.