Thirty-two people died and 66 were injured in a ghastly train crash in Sohag, southern Egypt.

According to the Health Ministry, two trains collided in Sohag province, about 400 kilometres south of the capital Cairo.

A statement by the ministry did not give the cause of the collision.

It said 36 ambulances rushed to the scene of the collision in Sohag’s Tahta area.

Pictures on local media showed train carriages derailed above a channel of water.