Joke Sanwo-Olu receives Lagos one-day governor, Gloria Ajala

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The first lady of Lagos State, Joke Sanwo-Olu has received Gloria Ajala, a one-day-governor of the state at the Lagos House in Marina.

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Twitter on Friday noting that the one-day governor emerged from the 2018 Spelling Bee Competition alongside her cabinet members.

They all paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos House.

She wrote, “The courtesy visit culminated the week-long activities to celebrate the winners as they earlier took a tour of Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja and the Presidential Lodge, Marina, known as the Parliament, Marina built during British colonial time, while a Dinner was also held for them.

“Beyond the gifts presented to the winners, the significance of the hosting of the students is such that hard work and perseverance will pay off in the long run.

“The Spelling Bee Competition began about 20 years ago essentially to celebrate educational excellence of our children, and it is gratifying that the initiative has been sustained to continue to serve as a platform to spur the younger ones to choose the path of academic greatness.”