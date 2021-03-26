Gov. Emmanuel restricts movement of tricycles, motorcycles in 3 LGAs

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has restricted the operation of motorcycles (popularly called Okada) and tricycles (popularly known as Keke) in Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency of the state from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The restriction is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem in Uyo on Friday.

The state government said for Ikot Ekpene federal constituency comprising; Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim and Obot Akara Local Government Areas, the tricycles and motorcycles will not operate from 6p,m. to 7 a.m. daily.

Ekuwem said the restriction became necessary in view of an increase in the frequency of criminal activities within the three local government areas of Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency.

He said that the criminal activities have caused the lives of innocent lives, property and security personnel.

The SSG explained that the perpetrators of these dastardly acts operate using motorcycles and tricycles to commit these crimes and to escape.

“The Government of Akwa Ibom State has observed in recent times, an increase in the frequency of criminal activities in Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency.

“In keeping with its core mandate of protecting the lives and property of our citizens and security personnel, Gov. Emmanuel, has directed immediate restrictions on the operations of motorcycles and tricycles in Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, from the hours of 6pm to 7am daily, with effect from Friday, March 26.

“Gov. Emmanuel thankfully appreciates the service of all our law enforcement agencies and urges them to intensify their security patrol and duties, especially in the vulnerable areas in particular and the entire federal constituency in general,” Ekuwem said.

Ekuwem said that government regrets any inconvenience the ban might cause innocent citizens and residents of the federal constituency.

He urged residents of the Ikot Ekpene federal constituency to see the painful decision as a necessary step towards safeguarding their lives and property.

The SSG said the restriction would be in force until further notice.