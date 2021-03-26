Four suspected robbers arrested for attempting to rob RRS detectives

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Four suspected traffic robbers have been arrested in Ojota area of Lagos for attempting to rob detectives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, on surveillance.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu disclosed this on Friday.

The suspects robbers are: Adewale Ismaila (30yrs), Chinadu Okafor (26yrs), Tote Victor (19yrs) and Abdulahi Olalere a.k.a ‘Orobo’ (20yrs).

Odumosu had told policemen to mount surveillance in places where construction were ongoing with attendant gridlock.

The Commissioner’s strategy paid off as operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) at early hours of Thursday nabbed the four suspected robbers around Abiola Garden area of Ojota.

One of the suspected traffic robbers, Abdulahi Olalere a.k.a ‘Orobo’, confessed to belonging to a robbery gang which specialized in attacking and robbing innocent motorists of their belongings in the early hours along Ikorodu Road.

He also confirmed that his gang was responsible for the early morning robbery attacks on innocent motorists around China Town and tipper garage by Ketu area of Ikorodu Road on Tuesday, 23 March, 2021.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Abdulahi Olalere a.k.a ‘Orobo’ was recently released from a Correctional Center having spent six months in jail for same robbery incidents in 2020.

The Commissioner of Police, while directing that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for Investigation, however promised to channel both material and human resources of the command to tackling traffic challenges, including traffic robbery and other forms of criminality in Lagos State.