Fayemi presents staff of office to new Onijesa

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has presented the staff of office to the new Onijesa of Ijesamodu, Ekiti State, Oba Samuel Oluwafemi Daramola.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi tasked the new traditional ruler to foster unity among his subjects and work for the development of the community.

Egbeyemi, while presenting the staff to the new traditional ruler also urged him to extend his hands of fellowship to those who contested with him to sustain harmony in his kingdom.

The presentation held at the Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office and was performed in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The throne of the Onijesa became vacant after 15th October 2018 when the last Onijesa, Oba Samuel Agboola Osatuyi, joined his ancestor after reigning for 49 years.

The new Onijesa’s appointment was approved by the State Executive Council at its meeting held on 10th March 2021. Oba Daramola was said to have fulfilled the provisions of the State Chiefs Law 2012 and the Chieftaincy Declaration of Ijesamodu Ekiti.

The state governor, Fayemi who congratulated the people of the town to allow the spirit of oneness and sincerity of purpose to reflect in their support with the new king.

He charged the monarch to immediately commence the reconciliation process with the contestants who lost in the kingship race.

Fayemi also admonished indigenes at home and in the Diaspora to come home and contribute their quota to the development of their hometown.

Speaking after receiving the scepter of office, Oba Daramola described his ascension as a sacred duty to provide quality leadership for his subjects.

The monarch promised to justify the confidence reposed in him by everybody who contributed to his emergence.

He pledged his commitment towards collaborating with the government to bring social, economic, and infrastructural development to his domain.