Ex-Super Eagles striker Imenger’s death painful – Ortom

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has described the death of Lobi Stars FC Team Manager, Mr Barnabas Imenger, as a painful loss to Benue State, Nigeria and the football world at large.

Ortom made the observation in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, in Makurdi on Friday.

The club had announced Imenger’s death on March 22 during a protracted illness.

Ortom described Imenger as a disciplined sportsman and administrator who brought his wealth of experience to bear on the performance of the Makurdi-based club in national and continental competitions.

The governor said the former Nigeria international was a true professional who related well with players and other officials of the club.

He said that the deceased would be dearly missed by the numerous fans he won while playing for the country’s national team and thousands of Lobi Stars’ supporters.

Ortom prayed that God would grant the deceased’s soul eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Imenger started his football career in Makurdi with HMB FC and moved to BBL Hawks later known as Lobi Bank FC and now Lobi Stars.

He also played for the BCC Lions FC Gboko and El-Kanemi Warriors FC, Maiduguri.