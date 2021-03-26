Ex-NAN staff, Ejiofor appointed NFSC media officer

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has appointed Mr Peter Ejiofor, a retired Deputy Editor-In-Chief in the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), its National Media Officer.

NFSC also made Ejiofor a full member of the club at an investiture which took place at the club’s Secretariat on Thursday night in Lagos, amid fanfare at the club’s monthly Star Night Party/Induction ceremony.

The club also inducted a Deputy Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Sam Ewah, as its Sports Ambassador.

Ewah will double as the club’s Sports Officer and take care of security within and outside the country when the club travels for tournaments.

The National Chairman of NFSC, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, said at the event that Ejiofor’s recognition was in appreciation of his contributions to sports development,

He said that Ejiofor promoted the club’s activities during his service in NAN.

According to him, the appointment will enable Ejiofor to bring his wealth of experience in journalism to bear more in projecting the club’s positive image.

“We sincerely appreciate you, Mr Peter Ejiofor for all you did for us in the NFSC.

“Although you have retired from active service in NAN, from now, you will continue to be in active service, as far as, the NFSC is concerned.

“By the powers conferred on me as the Chairman of the NFSC, I hereby induct you as a full member of the NFSC; from today, you have become our National Media Officer.

“We warmly welcome you into our midst as a full member, and hope that you will further project the discipline that pervades this club, which has won awards as the best supporters club in Africa,” he said.

Ikpea noted that the club had also earned the world football governing body, FIFA’s recognition as a Disciplined Supporters Club.

“As you come in, we hope to win more accolades,’’ he added.

Responding, Ejiofor, who retired from NAN in February, said that he was overwhelmed by the recognition from the 66-year-old NFSC.

Ejiofor lauded NFSC chairman and members for the recognition, appointment and membership, and promised to live up to their expectations.

“I must say that the NFSC, under the incumbent national chairman, has been very proactive.

“It has witnessed greater unity and innovations and portrayed the good image of our nation, particularly at football tournaments.

“The era of some people breaking away to form another club and trying to paint negative pictures of this noble NFSC has gone because the media will expose them,” he said.

He appealed to NFSC members to remain dedicated and support the chairman and other officials of the club.

Ejiofor said that such cooperation would go a long way in achieving peace in NFSC and the country at large.

Also responding, Ewah said he was delighted at the honour.

He promised to use his ambassadorial position in the club to project its good image.