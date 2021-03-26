Enisa drops ‘Love Cycle’ remix featuring Davido

Sensational Albanian singer, Enisa is here with the remix of her hit single dubbed “Love Cycle Remix“ and it’s made available for you on this platform.

She employs the work of Nigerian singer and songwriter, Davido and of which he blessed the song with his melodious voice.

The much-anticipated collaboration between Enisa and Davido on her song “Love Cycle (Remix)” premiered alongside its video, directed by Azzie Scott.

Going by history, this very song serves as the very first ever Albanian-Nigerian collaboration.