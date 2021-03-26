EFCC releases list of internet fraudsters busted in Delta

By
Michael Adesina
-
EFCC Arrests 10 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Delta
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Benin Zonal Office in the wee hours of Friday, March 26, 2021, arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Oghara, Delta State.

Those arrested are Ifeakachukwu Prince, Vincent Ikechukwu, Oki Morrison Onome, Lucky Morrisson Efe, Ejiro Nwaju, Onyije Ifeanyi, Sunday Fejiro, Wisdom Agharadoro and Peace Omaghoni.

Items recovered from the suspects include laptop computers, phones, Mercedes-Benz 350 4Matic and C330.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s Head, Media & Publicity confirmed that the suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed.

